Rynders prepares for Republican National Convention

Indiana Governor, Mike Pence and Newt Gingrich are the two front runners for Trump's Vice President nomination. (Source: Raycom Media)

Republicans will work toward getting their nominee into the White House at the convention. (Source: Raycom Media)

State Representative Ed Rynders of House 152 is traveling for the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio.

This is Rynders fourth time as a delegate or alternate at a presidential nominating convention.

Rynders is excited to represent Southwest Georgia,.

Donald Trump will formally announce his Vice Presidential pick tomorrow.

Rynders has a prediction.He has to have somebody and select somebody that knows how to work the inner workings of Washington. I expect that's exactly what he'll do. It's too early to tell, but I expect Mike Pence of Indiana, the current governor," said Ed Rynders.

Rynders also anticipates Trump might make for Georgia Congressman Newt Gingrich his Chief of Staff.

The Convention is July 18 - 21 at the Quicken Loans Area.

Democratic National Convention:

Georgia's youngest delegate is from Albany and is preparing to go to the Democratic National Convention later this month.

19-year-old Andrew Niquette said that he wants to get more young people involved in politics.

Niquette will join several other Georgia delegates in Philadelphia for the Democratic Convention on July 25.

