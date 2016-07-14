VPD needs help identifying shoplifters

Officials say the suspect took off from MK Foodmart in this vehicle (Source: VPD)

The Valdosta Police Department is asking the community for help identifying some shoplifters.

One couple stole a $140 air mattress from the Walmart on Norman Drive.

A sales associate saw them walk past the registers. When a clerk stopped them and asked to look at their receipt, the couple took off.

Valdosta Police are also looking for a man they say stole items from the MK Foodmart on East Hill Avenue. He drove off in a maroon Cadillac.

Law enforcers say they tend to see more of this crime in the summer and look to the public for help.

"We are seeing some shoplifting, and every time we can not identify somebody we will post it to our Valdosta Facebook page," says Cpt. Kari Williams.

If you recognize these suspects you can call the Valdosta Police Department at 229-293-3145.

