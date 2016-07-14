Law enforcers, civil rights organizations holding forum in Valdosta

Police department officials and civil rights organizations will be talking to the community about hot headlines. (Source: WALB)

They will also be discussing use of force and answering questions.

Police Chief Brian Childress said that keeping an open dialogue is crucial to bridging the gap between officers and the community.

"Community policing is dialogue, talking to people, explaining what you're doing as a department and why you do things," said Chief Childress.

The forum will take place at Morningside Baptist Church in Valdosta at 6 p.m.

