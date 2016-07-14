Man surrenders to deputies after stand-off

A stand-off ended peacefully Thursday afternoon, on Hampton Drive in Lowndes County.



The sheriff's office was told the man threatened to hurt himself.



When deputies arrived he was standing in his yard with a long gun. He then barricaded himself in his home-- with his two kids.



After negotiations the man allowed the kids to leave the house and surrendered himself to deputies.



"Although this had potential to be very devastating, everybody is safe and that's a great day," said Sheriff's Captain Stryde Jones.



There were no injuries, and no shots were fired. The man was taken to South Georgia Medical Center for evaluation.



