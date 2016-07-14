Propst suspension dropped, will receive reprimand

Colquitt County head coach Rush Propst will not be suspended for a year by the Georgia Professional Standards Commission.

The Commission approved 19 negotiated consent orders at Thursday's meeting in Atlanta. One of those orders was Propst's recommended suspension.

GPSC Director of Ethics Paul Shaw says Propst will receive a reprimand from the Commission.

"I regret that this incident has in any way reflected negatively on my hometown of Moultrie, Georgia, the Colquitt County High School, its football program, players or their accomplishments," Propst said in a statement provided to WALB-TV by his attorney. "Our coaches, football players, cheerleaders, band, fans and the entire Moultrie community have worked very hard for our success in football, and I do not want their hard work and success overshadowed by this incident."

"I don't think the commission would have agreed to this if they didn't see some reason for accepting it," Shaw says, noting that other consent orders have been rejected in the past. "I think they saw this as a reasonable solution."

Propst is in Birmingham, AL for the National 7-on-7 Championships at Hoover High School, and was not immediately available for comment. He is expected to speak to the media later this afternoon.

"Above all, I appreciate the opportunity to be able to continue to coach the Colquitt County Packers, and look forward to continuing my work to prepare our team for the 2016 season," Propst says in his statement.

The Packers' coach was recommended for a one year suspension for "inappropriate physical contact with a student after headbutting kicker Luis Martinez during a state semifinal win over Mill Creek. The game was broadcast live across Georgia.

Propst has led the Packers to a 30-0 record over the last two seasons, and won back-to-back state titles and a national championship in 2015.

