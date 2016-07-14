SwingThought Tournament tees off at Grand Island

After 18 holes, clubhouse leader Justin Lower confirmed what many thought going into this week's tournament at Grand Island: the winner would have to go low.

Lower set the pace with a -7 65 performance to start off the weekend.

"It's pretty simple," Lower said of the course. "Just keep it in front of you. There's some holes where local knowledge would help obviously, but that's what practice rounds are for. You just have to keep it in front of you and below the hole."

Lower chipped in for eagle on the par-5 2nd, then holed out from 50 yards on #16 for his second eagle of the day.

"That always helps," he laughs.

Lower leads Christian Brand and Jonathan Hodge by a shot each.

Valdosta's Jared Davis rallied for birdie after a tough break on 18. His approach shot went right, hit the cart path twice, and left him well left of the green. A nice chip put him back within inches of the hole, and Davis tapped in for a birdie to finish at even par, tied for 26th.

Davis isn't the only south Georgian in this tournament. Cordele's Shane Folds is tied for 35 at +3.

Round 2 play begins Thursday at 8:00 a.m.

