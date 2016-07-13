South Georgians advance at state amateur championship

They may not be pros yet, but a pair of south Georgians are making a name for themselves on the golf course as amateurs.

Leesburg's Tyler Joiner and Albany's Colin Bowles each advanced to the match play tournament at the Georgia State Amateur Championship Wednesday.

Joiner, a sophomore for the Georgia Tech golf team, finished at -4 after two rounds of stroke play. That put him tied for third. The Leesburg native is the three-seed in the 32-man match play tournament beginning Friday morning. Joiner will face Acworth's Rob VanGorder, Jr. in the first round.

Bowles tied for 7th in stroke play, shooting +2 over the two rounds. He'll be the ten-seed in match play. The Albany teen squares off with Dacula's Trey Pearson Friday morning.

