Albany Boys & Girls Club kids get backpacks, school supplies

The first day of school is still a few weeks away, but dozens of kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany are ready.

The Albany Board of Realtors collected school supplies and filled backpacks.

On Wednesday afternoon, they gave the backpacks to 40 students from their partner school, West Town Elementary.

The board president said that the reaction of the children was priceless.

"Tender tender moments from kids today who are grateful that this saga is over and that they do not have to worry about mom and dad buying them book bags," said Board of Realtors President Patsy Martin.

The board donated 10 other backpacks that the Boys & Girls Club will give away to more of its members closer to school time.

