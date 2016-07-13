Ocilla man shot dead, suspect in custody

One person is in custody following a deadly Wednesday night shooting in Ocilla.

Ocilla Police officers were called to the 900 block of North Carver Street just before 9 p.m. When they arrived on scene they found the victim, 30-year-old Anthony Walker, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

"I just feel, like hurt about it because he didn't do anything to anybody, and I'm still in disbelief about it all. he didn't do nothing to anybody," said Brittany Deberry, Walker's cousin.

Police said that the suspect, 32-year-old Patrick Thrower, left the scene after the shooting. It was later learned he turned himself in at the Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office.

Thrower is now charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both the victim and the suspect are from Ocilla and right now a motive is unclear.

The GBI is assisting with the investigation.

