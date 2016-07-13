Kittens rescued from pipe in Shellman

Using a camera as a visual aid, the rescuers were able to safely pull the kittens out of the hole. (Source: Human Society of Terrell Facebook Page)

There was a dramatic kitten rescue in Shellman, thanks to quick-thinking firemen from two departments.

Two 4 week old kittens fell down a pipe.

Caring people had been trying to get them out since Saturday.

Firefighters from Terrell County and Shellman teamed up with Callaway Well Service late Tuesday afternoon to come up with an interesting solution.

They ran a camera down the narrow pipe and rigged a device using a piece of PVC pipe with a snare on the end. And using the camera as a visual aid, the rescuers were able to safely pull the kittens out of the hole.

People on the scene didn't think the kittens would survive.

"But when you hear something like that and there is nothing you can do and they are going to just perish, the bottom of that hole, some folks think it is just a cat. It's not, it's a living creature, one of God's creatures. Thank heaven they were rescued," said Martha Ann Coe with the Terrell County Animal Control.

WALB was told that one of the adorable kittens already has a home, and it's expected that the second one will easily find a family, too.

