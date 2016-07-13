Chehaw flamingo exhibit update - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Chehaw flamingo exhibit update

Flamingos like this will soon be on display at Chehaw. (Source: WALB)
Another angle of the flamingo exhibit. (Source: WALB) Another angle of the flamingo exhibit. (Source: WALB)
Sign outside the flamingo exhibit. Pink is the new black! (Source: WALB) Sign outside the flamingo exhibit. Pink is the new black! (Source: WALB)
The water is almost ready for the birds to enjoy. (Source: WALB) The water is almost ready for the birds to enjoy. (Source: WALB)
Ben Roberts, Director of Animal Care at Chehaw. (Source: WALB) Ben Roberts, Director of Animal Care at Chehaw. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Construction continues on the new flamingo exhibit at Chehaw Park.

Workers are almost ready to install the roof over the exhibit.

After the roof is done, crews will install wire mesh, artwork and additional landscaping.

The flamingos and other birds such as multiple Ibis and an African gray parrot, are ready for their new home.

With the pool being done, the next hard part is the roof. After that, hopefully, we'll go fairly quickly," said Ben Roberts

The Ibis are on display,the flamingos are in a holding area.

Chehaw hopes the new exhibit will be complete by the fall.

