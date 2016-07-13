Fight Albany Blight holds community meeting

Fight Albany Blight is reaching out to the community for help. (Source: WALB)

Cleaning up blight in one south Georgia community will take more than just city workers.

The public is invited to Engram Park in Albany, across from Lincoln Magnet School on August 13.

Fight Albany Blight will hold a community meeting and clean-up day, and they need the public's help.

"This is kinda the kick off event so if we don't get people to buy in off the top then we are going to have a serious problem, so we really need people, your civic groups, churches to come out because we want to make a difference in Albany," said Kerrie Davis, the Albany Transportation director and an F.A.B. member.

For more information, contact Kerrie Davis with the City of Albany by phone at (229) 438-3920 or by email at kedavis@albany.ga.us.

