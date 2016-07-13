Chehaw planning new exhibits

A sign next to the current black bear exhibit. (Source: WALB)

This is the site where the new exhibit would be. (Source: WALB)

A black bear that would move to the new exhibit if funds are met. (Source: WALB)

Red wolf pups that would move to the new exhibit if funds are met. (Source: WALB)

Chehaw is working on bringing new exhibits to the zoo.

The park is working with the Fish and Wild life department and Red Wolf Species Survival Plan to bring almost extinct Red Wolves in from North Carolina.

In addition, the current black bear exhibit will need to be updates soon and is in a floodplain.

A new exhibit for the bears would provide a new home for these animals if funding is available.

When you're talking about building a bear exhibit and 7 to 10 red wolf exhibits, it's a fairly expensive proposition," said Ben Roberts, Director of Animal Care.

The cost of the upgrades could add up to over a half a million dollars.

Chehaw will find out if the new exhibits will be funded by a SPLOST by this fall.

