Valdosta plant controls sewage overflows

Heavy rain swept through Valdosta July 12, testing the new Withlacoochie Wastewater Treatment Plant.

In the past, the city would experience multiple sewage overflows when it rained.

With the new plant on-line, city officials got the results they were hoping for.

"It's wonderful to be able to say we had no operational problems. We had no overflows in the system. Everything operated as it should and the plant was able to handle the extra flow extremely well," says plant superintendent John Waite.

The city is still in the final phase of smoke testing pipes, but have only found minor problems so far.

