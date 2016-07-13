Precious pup is newest victims advocate in Lowndes

Ru Ru was rescued from an animal shelter as a puppy. (Source: WALB)

The Victims Advocacy Center in Lowndes County has a new employee named Ru Ru.

"She just lightens up the place, as you can imagine," Said Lowndes County Solicitor General Justin Cabral.

Now she is making a difference in the lives of crime victims across the County.

"When she comes in the courthouse doors she brings smiles on everyone's faces," said Ru Ru's handler Karen Hayes.

Ru Ru is Lowndes County's first courthouse therapy dog.

She provides comfort to victims during interviews and even inside the courtroom.

"She's just someone there to be able to remind you of the good things," explained Cabral.

Though Ru Ru is still a puppy, she is already working with victims.

Employees said that she helps them feel more comfortable, which helps them open up during crucial interviews.

"They'll start talking about their dog that they had or still have, just opening up with general conversation," explained Hayes.

"Source of solace, comfort, and allowing these victims and witnesses to be able to open up to us," said Cabral.

And having the pup inside the courtroom provides a little relief for everyone.

"It's just one more element to make court a little bit more of a welcoming environment for folks so they're not intimidated," said Cabral.

Sponsors in the community help pay for Ru Ru's training and supplies.

Ru Ru has her own Facebook page where people can keep up with her work and learn how to sponsor her.

