Westover's Jackson signs with Savannah St.

One of south Georgia's best all around athletes will continue her stellar track career at the Division I level.

Westover's Bryshea Jackson signed with Savannah State Tuesday afternoon.

The newest Tiger won three-straight Region 1 AAAA triple jump titles to close out her career. She also ran in the 100m, 200m, 400m, plus the 4x100m and 4x400m relays for the Lady Patriots.

Jackson was also a two-time all-region basketball player, and played softball as well.

One of the reasons she chose SSU is because she's going to have the opportunity to still be a multi-sport athlete.

"Not only were they looking at me for track, I also talked to the basketball coaches," Jackson says. "We all came to a decision on how we want do things. It's a good school academically and athletically. Plus, it'll make me feel a little bit like I kind of still at home."

Jackson was an honor graduate at Westover and wants to study business management.

