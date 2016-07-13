Westover's Jackson signs with Savannah St.

One of south Georgia's best all around athletes will continue her stellar track career at the Division I level.
Westover's Bryshea Jackson signed with Savannah State Tuesday afternoon.
The newest Tiger won three-straight Region 1 AAAA triple jump titles to close out her career. She also ran in the 100m, 200m, 400m, plus the 4x100m and 4x400m relays for the Lady Patriots.
Jackson was also a two-time all-region basketball player, and played softball as well.
GET IT FIRST: Download the Locker Room Report App
One of the reasons she chose SSU is because she's going to have the opportunity to still be a multi-sport athlete.
"Not only were they looking at me for track, I also talked to the basketball coaches," Jackson says. "We all came to a decision on how we want do things. It's a good school academically and athletically. Plus, it'll make me feel a little bit like I kind of still at home."
Jackson was an honor graduate at Westover and wants to study business management.
Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.