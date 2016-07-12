Turnout strong for Henry's Camp of Champs

There's no Pokemon Go going on at Deerfield-Windsor this week.

Lea Henry's Camp of Champs tipped off for the 31st consecutive summer in Albany this week.

She says the turnout so far has been great.

"We've got 115 kids, and everybody's having a great time," Henry says. "One of the things we like this year is we have a lot of older campers, high school kids who are working hard and getting a lot out of the camp. They're setting a great example for the younger kids."

Most of those older campers are returners who have attended for the past few years. That tells Henry she's doing some thing right.

"I think everybody has fun. We've been blessed that we can hire a great staff of high school coaches and college players," Henry says. "It's a fun atmosphere, but there's a lot of basketball learning going on to."

The camp is being held at DWS this week, then will shift to Darton State next Monday.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.