Ben Hill Co. inmate escapes, ends up back behind bars

An inmate who escaped from the Ben Hill County Jail on Tuesday is now back behind bars.

Shawn Burgess was placed in a temporary cell with an unfortified ceiling.

Burgess was just arrested Monday night on minor charges, but now faces felony charges after trying to escape and damaging jail property.

"This was simply jailer error. He should have never been placed in a temporary holding cell. He should have been placed in a regular cell. Its not a secure cell and they knew it. Disciplinary action will be taken against jailers who put him in the cell," said Sheriff Bobby McLemore.

McLemore said that those jailers could be fired.

Last month, murder suspect Earnest Holcomb escaped from the same jail.

He got on top of the jail roof and went through nearby woods before being picked up by someone in a car.

Holcomb is one of seven suspects charged with killing a man in January after he won nearly a half a million dollars in the lottery.

Holcomb was later found hiding under a house in Ocilla and is back in the Ben Hill County Jail.

