Terrell Co. Sheriff faces opponent in run-off election

The Terrell Co. Sheriff has an opponent for his seat in a run-off election. (Source: WALB)

It's a first for Terrell County's long-time Sheriff John Bowens.

In nearly 24-years in office, Sheriff Bowens has never faced a run-off for his job.

His opponent, a local businessman and former deputy, James Driver, is working hard to unseat Bowens.

Former Sumter County deputy James Driver goes door-to-door politicking in his free time after work every day, except on Sunday.

"I think it goes back to old time politics," said Driver. "It's paying off."

Driver said that it has gotten him into a runoff against Terrell County's popular Sheriff.

"I am up to date on the modern laws and modern equipment and I want to move the sheriff's office forward," explained Driver.

John Bowens was working a tractor trailer wreck on Highway 520 on Tuesday when WALB caught up with him.

"Some people want change. Some don't want change, said Bowens. "I've been told by several people if the wheel ain't broke, why fix it?"

Bowens said that doing his job is how he 'campaigns'.

"Just as I did today, through my working," said Bowens.

And it's his consistent work that Sheriff Bowens hopes voters will remember when they make their choice for sheriff.

"There is always going to be someone who isn't happy with you. So, I try to do what I do, do it fairly, honestly, and I serve all the peoples of Terrell County." explained Bowens. "If that don't get it, I don't know what else to do."

Early voting for primary runoffs are happening now across south Georgia and the election will be on July 26.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.