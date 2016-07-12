Tifton brothers 'stack' their way to Junior Olympics

Their mom, Dawn Pridgen, said as they prepare, things can get competitive around the house. (Source: WALB)

A couple of brothers in Tifton are making a name for themselves by mastering an unordinary skill.

Drew and Will Pridgen said they practice on a daily basis.

Their talent and dedication will take them to a national competition this summer.

It's loud and fast, and it's what the Pridgen Brothers are now being invited to join Team USA for.

The sport is called cup stacking.

"You have to up stack and down stack before you stop the timer."

Will Pridgen, 9, said he's devoted a third of his life to learning the skill.

"Probably been stacking for about two or three years," said Will.

His brother Drew, 12, bought his first set of cups with his own birthday money several years ago.

And thanks to hard work, both will be attending the Junior Olympics in Houston at the end of the month.

This is the third time they've competed on the big stage.

Their mom, Dawn Pridgen, said as they prepare, things can get competitive around the house.

"Oh yeah, the boys compete every day, but a lot of it is just against their own records," said Dawn.

And that sense of competition and self-improvement is something Drew said gets to the core of stacking.

"Well, you try to get faster and faster each day whenever you're trying to stack," said Drew.

And, now, that the two are on team USA, they said it's all about sportsmanship.

As the two get ready for the Junior Olympics, they are staying modest and looking to improve by fractions of a second.

The boys mom says their sister Kaylea is also starting to get into the sport.

