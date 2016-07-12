Leaky water tower gives free car wash

After flowing out since late Monday afternoon, the water has finally slowed to a trickle. (Source: WALB)

One vehicle got a good wash when a water tower in Terrell County sprung a leak. (Source: WALB)

According to jail employees, a valve was open on the water tower at the Terrell County Jail and it began spewing water on Monday.

Water began pouring out and on top of a military Humvee, which is, thankfully, waterproof.

After flowing out since late Monday afternoon, the water has finally stopped.

Jail employees say the valve has been closed, and the sprinkler system at the jail, which had been affected by the valve leak for a short-time, is working properly.

