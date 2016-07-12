Hugh Mills Stadium asks for new track

Folks at the High Mills Stadium are hoping to get funds to replace the track in time for spring. (Source: WALB)

Hugh Mills Stadium, the site for several major statewide track and field competitions, is in need of repairs before the next season.

The 18-year-old track is deteriorating faster than expected.

Coach Johnny Seabrooks, who serves on the authority that oversees the stadium, said that they were asking for SPLOST money to make the repairs down the road.

But, Seabrooks said the track needs the work done now, especially before next spring's major events that bring tens of thousands of visitors to Albany.

"But, looking at the track during the track season and seeing the deterioration, we need to move that project forward if we want to continue to host the GISA (Georgia Independent School Association), GAHS (Georgia High School--Girls) track and field championships which brings a huge economic impact to Albany and Dougherty County," explained Seabrooks.

It will cost $650,000 to replace the track.

The authority has $218,000 available, and is asking Dougherty County commissioners to make up the remaining $432,000.

If approved, the repairs will begin in November, in time for spring track season.

