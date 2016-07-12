SCLC sponsors rally against police shootings

A group gathered at the old Valdosta Courthouse to rally behind shooting victims. The Southern Christian Leadership Conference spear-headed the rally.



They said they wanted to stand in support with protesters across the country, speaking out against police violence.



SCLC President Reverend Floyd Rose says he wants to make sure the public is informed about each shooting.



"If they first know what's going on, know what the issues are, and make sure they make a distinction between innuendos, speculation, and the facts. We want to make sure they have the facts in all cases," Rose said.



Rose says this gathering was not a result of Friday's officer involved shooting in Valdosta.

