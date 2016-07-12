Lee Co. preparing for annual Rivers Alive cleanup

Residents and volunteers will hit the waterways again for this weekend's Rivers Alive cleanup. (Source: WALB)

Around 200 volunteers on Saturday will spend the day afloat with Lee County Code Enforcement on the county's waterways for the annual Rivers Alive cleanup project.

Volunteers will be busy collecting debris from the Kinchafoonee and Muckalee Creeks and parts of the Flint River. Most of it will be debris that accumulated in the waterways in the wake of the flooding late last year.

Code enforcement officer Ben Roberts said over the course of nine years, volunteers removed 26 tons of debris from the county's waterways, resulting in almost trash free waters. But after the flooding, they saw a significant uptick.

"With the flood, I'm expecting anything. You name it, there's no telling what it could be," Roberts said. "It wouldn't surprise me really. [If] people had it in their yard, then it's likely to show up in the water."

Roberts said in years past, they've found items ranging from a Dr. Pepper machine to sunken boats to bits of trash left behind by swimmers and boaters.

The sign-up sheet for this weekend's cleanup is full, but Roberts encourages anyone with their own kayak or canoe to still come out on Saturday and participate.

Usually the county only hosts one cleanup a year, but because of the increase in debris from the flooding, this will actually be the second one. The first one was in June. They'll host a third one in October when Georgia Power will lower the lake levels to provide a better look at what's in the waters.

