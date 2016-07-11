Albany's Broadaway qualifies for Barbasol Championship

Albany's Josh Broadaway will play on the PGA Tour again this week.

Broadaway finished second at the Monday qualifier to earn a spot in this weekend's Barbasol Championship in Opelika, AL. He held the clubhouse lead with a five-under 67, and finished second.

When he finished, he wasn't sure it would be good enough.

"It's always tough. A lot of great players always show up for these things, and you know you have to shoot a low one," he says. "I've Mondayed three times, so I've been there and done that a few times. I'd sure like another try though."

He got it.

Broadaway will compete at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Grand National this week. First round play begins Thursday.

