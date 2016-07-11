SwingThought pros expecting low scores at Grand Island

Monday was just a practice round for the pros of the SwingThought Tour, but the golfers were getting ready to go low at Grand Island.

It's a small field at Grand Island this week, and just a few players took advantage of Monday's practice availability.

Course officials spent some time Monday redetermining some tee locations, but the course is still going to be ripe with birdie opportunities.

Some even believe the winning score could be in the 25-under-par range.

The players on the course today spent most of their time around the greens, knowing they have an opportunity to hunt some birdies this week in Leesburg.

"It always takes a lot of birdies, very low scores. It'll take four mid-60 rounds probably around this place," says Christian Brand. "The course is a little easier off the tee and into the green, so to me, that equals low scores. We're going to have to go out and make a lot of birdies."

Brand is one guy to watch this week. He's currently 18th on the SwingThought Tour money list, and has a couple Top 5 finishes on his recent resume.

"My game feels really good," he says. "I just didn't get it done in recent weeks, finishing a shot or two shots back. But I'm looking forward to this week and having a good one."

First round play begins Wednesday morning at Grand Island.

