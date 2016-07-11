Man crashes through Turner Job Corps gate, abandons car

As they searched for him, officers said he sped off and crashed through a gate. (Source: WALB)

Albany's Turner Job Corps has some expensive fence repairs to make because of a reckless driver.

Albany Police said that Cameron Fontaine drove around the front gate to get on campus Saturday evening.

Police thought he might have a gun and could be in a dorm.

As they searched for him, officers said he sped off and crashed through a gate.

He abandoned his car not far away and was found a little after midnight.

Fontaine's parents told police that he had not been taking medication he needs.

He could be charged with criminal damage to property.

