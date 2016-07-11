Dougherty millage roll back would cause tax rate drop

The county is preparing to roll back the millage rate by .017 mills. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County leaders are looking to give taxpayers a small break.

The county is preparing to roll back the millage rate by .017 mills.

It's a small decrease, but the County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said that it's a good signal they are careful with taxpayers money.

If formally adopted on August 1, the new 12.577 millage rate will be on this calendar year's tax notices.

"You have to spend wisely. You have to have competent people at the staff level that work hard and that look for creative ways to do more with less and this commission has done a good job with that," said Cohilas.

Cohilas said that the county spent less than what was in the budget this past fiscal year, as well.

