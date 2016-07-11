Gym organizers fight violence with exercise

Instructor Stephanie Childers said she wanted to organize the rallies because domestic violence is something that affects a lot of people she knows. (Source: WALB)

Trainers at a gym in Douglas are doing what they know best to raise money for victims of domestic violence.

Better Bodies Gym hosted a Break the Silence fitness rally Sunday.

Women gathered to bring awareness to the cause while learning self-defense, doing Zumba and power yoga.

Instructor Stephanie Childers said she wanted to organize the rallies because domestic violence is something that affects a lot of people she knows.

"Domestic Abuse is rampant. It doesn't need to be. So, we just want people to know that there is somebody out there that you can talk to, there is somewhere you can go, and we want to do everything we can to help them out," said Childers.

The gym is holding a silent auction through Friday. Workers invite anyone to come in and sign up.

