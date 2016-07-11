Lake Park PD finds stolen items, investigation underway

"We've actually found weapons, we've listed all of them, we're checking all the serial numbers to find out if a weapon is on the state and/or federal computers as being stolen," said Chief James Beletic of the Lake Park Police Department. (Source: WALB)

Lake Park police recovered roughly $5,000 worth of stolen items.

They found lawn mowers, hand tools and guns.

Officials are not releasing some details of this case as they are still investigating.

Three other agencies assisted in recovering the stolen items.

Officials believe the suspect was stealing items to re-sell them.

Officers are now working to see where the weapons came from.

"We've actually found weapons, we've listed all of them, we're checking all the serial numbers to find out if a weapon is on the state and/or federal computers as being stolen," said Chief James Breletic of the Lake Park Police Department.

One person is in custody as officers continue to investigate the case.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.