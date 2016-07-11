Community rallies behind boy whose dog was shot

A Coffee County family is devastated after they found their dog shot to death.

They believe a neighbor shot the dog down the street from the family's home.

But the community stepped in to help a little boy who lost his best friend.

Since then, friends, law enforcement and even strangers have reached out to help the family find a new pet.

Ranise Moore now only has good memories and pictures of her family dog Scooby Doo.

Moore said that losing Scooby was painful for her, but she couldn't imagine how much it hurt her son Hunter.

"To him, he didn't even want his birthday party anymore because his friend wasn't there," said Moore. "That was the hardest part for us."

So the Moore's set out to find Hunter a new friend for his birthday, and they found a pup to help Hunter heal that was a lot like Scooby, which he named Rebel.

And Hunter got a lot more for his birthday. Strangers, from near and far, set out to find him a new buddy, and, when they learned he was now pal'ing around with Rebel, they helped in other ways.

Sheriff Wooten and his wife even came to his party and gave him a wooden dog, badge and a heartfelt letter.

"We heard about the terrible loss of Scooby Doo and how much it hurt your heart," said Hunter as he read Sheriff Wooten's letter.

Moore said that it was touching how much the sheriff and all the other deputies who responded to her initial call helped when her family was in pain.

"That meant a lot to us because he wasn't just there to protect and serve," explained Moore. "He actually cared and had compassion and understood the hurt."

She said that little Rebel has got a bit to learn, but she thinks he'll fit in just fine.

Moore said she's also grateful for the overwhelming social media response during her family's time of loss.

