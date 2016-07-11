Final phase for pipe testing in Valdosta

"It's definitely taking a lot of stress off the department and off the city as far as when it comes to heavy rainfalls, over flows, and the problems we were having in the past," said Assistant Utilities Director David Frost. (Source: WALB)

Valdosta is testing the pipes one more time for any potential leaks.

Valdosta is testing the pipes one more time for any potential leaks.

This test comes one day before the ribbon cutting of the new water sewage treatment plant and force main project.

They are testing for any broken or deteriorated pipes.

Officials said the city should not experience as much over flow when it rains now.

They will continue to smoke test different areas throughout the city for the next 5 months.

