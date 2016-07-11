County conserves land along the Flint

Work continues in a decade long effort to conserve land along the Flint River.

Using SPLOST money, the county is looking at purchasing 5.37 acres of land along the Flint River on Joshua Street in South Albany. The Flint River runs behind the trees in the area.



The Greenspace Committee has been working to create a contiguous track of land along the Flint for many years.

"The reason for the purchase is to protect and conserve the property. Between the city and the county, all of the property from downtown Albany on the west side of the Flint River is in public hands with the exception of 3 parcels, this is one of the three parcels," said Dougherty County Attorney Spencer Lee.

The purchase price is$10,300, paid for with SPLOST VI money.



In 2008, the county raised more than a million dollars to purchase almost 400 acres on either side of the Flint, a move called "one of the best, if not the best, river front green space projects in the state."



The property is hoped to be used as hiking or biking trails one day.



