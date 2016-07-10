High school alumni go toe-to-toe in kickball tournament

Alumni from Albany high schools settled old rivalries with a kickball tournament on Sunday.

A picture organizer Melissa Mims said people might begin to see more often.

"Kickball is a new phenomenon. Everywhere you go, women are getting involved. They are getting in shape and showing their competitiveness," said Mims.

And that sense of competition played out on the diamond at the Gordon Sports Complex.

But first teams from Albany, Dougherty, Monroe and Westover made it official with a picture.

Monroe Alum Yucca Simpson said that her team was ready to beat whoever they were going up against, especially a certain team from across town.

"We all have actually played kickball on different teams on a kickball league this season," explained Simpson. "We got together and decided, hey, were going to get a team together to play against Dougherty."

And, whichever school ends up coming out on top after the tournament will get more than just bragging-rights.

The champions will bring home $500 to donate to any department in their school.

"There was always a need to give money back to the school. We're always looking for ways to make that happen," said Mims. "So, why not come together for a fun cause."

So, on Sunday, the goal for many was to walk away with more than just a trophy.

