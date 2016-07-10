Businesses return from Peanut Congress

Everyone from shellers to manufacturers learned about new changes (Source: WALB)

Georgia players in the peanut business learned valuable information about their crops at a nationwide industry meeting. Growers, shellers and manufacturers were among some of the groups represented at the USA Peanut Congress.

Those in attendance heard about changes in the peanut crop.

Tyron Spearman, Executive Director of the National Peanut Buying Points Association, says it's also a time where businesses can make deals.

"It was kind of quiet this year because most of the peanuts have been sold until we see what this crop brings in. If this crop brings in a good crop, then, they will start trading again," said Spearman.

Spearman said he saw a lot of new faces at the event, including an increase in Chinese business owners.

