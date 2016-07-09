MADD releases butterflies to memorialize victims

People with family and friends killed by drunk drivers gathered to memorialize their loved-ones by releasing butterflies Saturday.

The group met outside of the Colquitt County Justice Center.

Workers from Mothers Against Drunk Drivers organized the event.

They say the butterfly represents the memories of those killed or injured in crashes.

Law enforcement officers also talked about how they are affected by drunk drivers.

"If we can change behavior and attitude, that will go a whole lot farther than sometimes law enforcement will," Georgia State Patrol Sgt. Russ Covington said. "We're going to stress the point that when education doesn't work, law enforcement is going to step in."

People convicted of DUI's also attended the release and a victim impact panel hosted by MADD.

