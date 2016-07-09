VFW hosts first Vet Fest - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The community joined veterans to celebrate their service at the VFW on Phelima Road Saturday. 

The first-ever Vet Fest had food, games, a car show and live music. 

The organization also used the event as a membership drive.  

Post Commander Craig Jones said the Vet Fest is held to raise awareness and funds to help veterans through the V-F-W. 

"A lot of veterans are homeless, have nowhere to go or are down on their luck," Jones said. "They look toward organizations, especially the VFW. The VFW is a great organization that gives back to the community."

Jones said the turnout has him already thinking about how he'll organize the event next year.

