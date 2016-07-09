Protesters gather in downtown Albany

More people ended up joining throughout the day (Source: WALB)

Protesters gathered in Downtown Albany for a peaceful response to officer-involved shootings in Louisiana and Minnesota.

The group held signs at the corner of Front Street and Oglethorpe Boulevard.

Protesters say their numbers grew throughout the day as people who were initially strangers joined them.

Some members also say they've began to talk with police about ways to open communication with the community.

"Why not just get in front of it and let people know that all lives matter. Not just black lives, but right now there is a target on certain groups of people. So, let's stop that right now before it hits home. Most people don't do it until it hits home," said Terrance Carter.

Protesters plan on holding a candlelight vigil Saturday night in the same spot 10 p.m.

