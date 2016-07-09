Team Duval aims for Battle of the South dynasty

Team Duval didn't play in last year's Battle of the South tournament, ending a multi-year title reign for the guys from Jacksonville, Florida. This year, they're back and they want their title.

This will be Duval's 8th appearance in the Battle of the South tournament. They've won four championships in those years.

The team is made up of all current international professional players, and hoping to add another championship in 2016.

They're led by Mitchell-Baker and Valdosta State alum Marcus Thomas, who has built this squad into a power. But Thomas adds that not how Team Duval want to be described. They say one more title will give them a legacy in this tournament.

"Five in eight years means dynasty," he says. "That means a lot to us. You can't just go to the park and pick up some players and expect to win this tournament. Even though it's not a paid tournament, it's one of the higher level tournaments in the country."

"We're not always crowned champions, but we always have a great time, win or lose," says Team Duval forward Calvin Warner. "To get win number five, that's a lot."

The tournament begins bright and early Saturday morning with an 8:00 a.m. tip off. Twenty teams will compete throughout the weekend at Darton State.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.