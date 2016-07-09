SwingThought Tour returns to Albany next week

Pro golf is no stranger to the Albany area. Next week, the two will reunite.

The Swing Thought Tour returns to south Georgia for the Grand Island Club Classic.

Tournament week begins Monday with practice rounds. Tournament play tees off on Wednesday morning.

The guys playing this tournament may not be huge names yet, but there could be some future stars in the field.

"There's been so many stories of guys who come through this tour. It's who your PGA Tour is today," says Grand Island club pro Chris Dixon.

Admission to the tournament is free.

The opening tee shot will be at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, with $120,000 worth of prize money up for grabs.

