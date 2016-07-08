Henry hosts character education camp in Albany

Lea Henry is known for her basketball acumen, but the camp she hosted Friday afternoon had little to do with the sport.

The former Darton State head coach held her L&G Camp of Champs Foundation camp this afternoon at Live Oak Elementary.

About 40 kids got to take part with Henry and several coaches from Darton State.

This camp focused on character education, but used basketball to help reach the youngsters.

"We get basketball and recreation activities to get the kids engaged and having fun," she says. "But what we're really trying to cover is character education, like valuing education, overcoming obstacles, respecting authority, things that are going to help them be successful at life."

Henry's focus will turn back to basketball very soon. She'll host her annual Camp of Champs over the next two weeks and Deerfield-Windsor and Darton State.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.