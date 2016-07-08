'Look Good Feel Better' to host class in Tifton - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

'Look Good Feel Better' to host class in Tifton

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

Cancer treatment can be tough on the body, both physically and mentally, but a program in Tifton is hoping to make that a little easier for cancer patients. 

The 'Look Good, Feel Better' program teaches women undergoing cancer treatment different beauty techniques, from how to fill in eyebrows to dealing with the dry skin that comes as a side effect from treatment.

For cosmetologist Heather Stinson, leading one of the classes will be more than just teaching women how to draw on eyebrows.

Fourteen years ago, her mother-in-law was diagnosed with cancer.

“And now is a good way for me to give back to the community, not only by helping women go through their battles, but help them feel better about themselves as they go through this battle," Stinson said.

And through the program, women are reminded they're not alone in fighting that battle.

“They talk to each other about treatments that they’re about to take, they give advice. And you really do get to see a wonderful spirit come over the room," said Emily Lamontagne, community manager for the American Cancer Society.

“We like to call it a makeover for the spirit.”

Lamontagne says the class gives women a chance to regain some control of their lives. 

“If you feel like you look good, you feel better, and that’s what this class is all about to help women feel better as they’re going through treatment," she said.

The first class is scheduled for Monday, July 11 at the Tift Regional Anita Stewart Oncology Center. As of Thursday morning, only one spot remained, but organizers say the classes will be ongoing. The next one will be in September.

Organizers say they're also looking for more cosmetologists so they host more women in each class.

For more information, contact the American Cancer Society at (800) 227-2345 or visit their website.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

