ASU offers chance for foster students

Foster kids hope to join these students on the ASU campus this fall. (Source: WALB)

A South Georgia College is giving foster students a chance at a college education.

A former foster child started the Fostering Through College program at Albany State University.

It will provide participants with housing and mentoring while they are attending college.

ASU plans to train campus and community members on mentoring the students.

This summer, ASU is also looking for host families to give the students a family environment during the school year and on breaks.

If they come to Albany State, we want to make sure that they're able to leave here better than they came, and for them to be able to survive and have a good life when they leave here," said Kevius Bass.

If you are interested in serving as a host family, you can email Bass HERE or call him at (229) 296-0226

