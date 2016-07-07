Voter registration forms cause confusion

The Voter Participation Center sent out voter registration forms to residents across Georgia (Source: WALB)

Folks in Cook County were concerned when voter registration cards showed up in their mailbox saying they weren't registered to vote.

However, those forms aren't from the local elections office or the Georgia Secretary of State's Office.

"It contains the letter and the application on two separate forms of paper," Cook County Elections Supervisor, Dawn Davis, describes the letter people have been receiving.

The forms look almost identical to the ones from the elections office, but these forms came from a non-profit organization called The Voter Participation Center.

If you look carefully at the forms you will see a few key differences, a seal belonging to a different organization and a disclaimer in fine print.

"Not affiliated with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office," Davis reads from the disclaimer.

Election officials say these forms are not fake. They say the organization sending them out is simply trying to help get people to the polls.

"We feel confident that they are just trying to help increase voter participation," Davis explains.

Along with the forms is a return envelope. If anyone does fill out the voter registration their information will be sent directly to the Georgia Secretary of State's Office and then to the appropriate county office.

"It does help us to make sure those that are registered, that we are able to make sure their information is up to date," Davis says about the forms.

Even though the forms caused a stir of confusion,Davis says at least it's getting people talking about elections.

"It's also helping the population to talk more about voter participation," Davis says.

Election officials say the forms are showing up all over Georgia.

Anyone with concerns about the forms can contact their local elections office.

