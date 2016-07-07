VPD undergoes $100,000 renovation

The new layout has 19 private offices for detectives (Source: WALB)

The VPD Bureau of Investigations is getting a $100,000 renovation (Source: WALB)

The Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations division is getting a major upgrade.

It has not been renovated since 1997, so officials say it's long overdue.

Renovations include everything from bullet proof glass for the receptionist to 19 new offices.

Enough offices to allow the department to add more detectives to the force, benefiting the department and the community.

Previously, detectives worked in cubicles. Now, each detective will have a private office. A new conference room was also put in for the gang unit to use.

It's an upgrade officials say the detectives need.

"It's been a long process," says Commander Leslie Manahan, "Detectives have had to, for the most part, work out of their cars, work at little computer stations."

The renovation total comes in at $100,000 so far, paid for by SPLOST funding.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.