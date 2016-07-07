Chehaw wants to share your memories

Dust off your old photo albums! The pictures inside might save you some money.



Chehaw Park is holding a memory contest, offering a simple and fun way to get into the park.

If you enter a photo of your favorite Chehaw memory this month, you will receive a free visit to the Park and Zoo for you and your family.

The top three winners will receive an exclusive behind the scenes tour for their family.



Chehaw officials are excited to see the community's re-discovered memories.

"We've seen that people came her 75 years ago. Their children have come here. Now, their grandchildren are here experiencing the same kind of things. What better way to remember all that than a memory contest," said Morgan Burnette.



CLICK HERE to enter that contest. Be sure to include your name and phone number.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.