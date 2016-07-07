Valdosta named to Main Street America 2016

Downtown Valdosta is getting recognized for its continuous growth. It was named a 2016 Main Street America.



In the past year and a half, downtown brought in nearly 60 new jobs and almost 10 new businesses. And officials say it's not done growing yet. They still plan for a new hotel and parking deck.

They say a thriving downtown is beneficial for the whole city.



"You get more people coming in, those are more people that are shopping in the stores. They're spending money in restaurants, so that money is being injected back into the community over and over again," said Main Street Director Ellen Hill.



The is the 32nd year downtown Valdosta has received this recognition.



