Carnegie Library displays regional art exhibit

You can check out some award winning at a new exhibit downtown. Artwork from the 17th annual Southwest Georgia Regional Art Exhibit is on display at the Carnegie Library.



47 artists from Georgia and Florida entered their sculptures, paintings or photographs in this professional exhibit.

The top 30 pieces were selected from 96 entries to be in the "Winner's Circle" exhibit.



In addition to the chance to win prize money, there are multiple benefits of this exhibit.



"It's a great way for artists to promote what they do. While also helping instill and prolong a culture of arts experience in our town," said Nicole Williams, Executive Director Albany Area Arts Council



The current exhibit will run through the end of next week.

If you want to buy any of this artwork, call 229-439-2787, or email them here

