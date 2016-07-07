Most Wanted: Chuck Short

Investigators say Short and two women stole a wallet and rang up hundreds of dollars in illegal purchases (Source: FPD)

Chuck Short is wanted on multiple counts of ID theft and forgery (Source: Facebook)

Fitzgerald Police need your help finding a man accused of stealing an elderly woman's identity.

Chuck Short and two women are accused of a stealing a Fitzgerald woman's wallet and going on a spending spree.

Police say they were captured on surveillance camera swiping the wallet from a Walmart and then racking up charges through Paypal accounts, signing up for credit cards, and writing multiple checks at stores in Tifton and Moultrie.

Chastity Prickett and Deloris Reynolds were arrested in Grady County in connection to the case but investigators still trying to track down Short.

He's wanted of multiple charges of identity theft and forgery.

He has ties to Telfair County and lives in the Helena-McRae area.

If you know where he is contact Fitzgerald Police at 229-426-5000.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.