Fashion show to raise money for Sylvester Woman's Club

Models from across the country are preparing to strut the runway this weekend to raise money for a southwest Georgia organization.

The 3rd annual Magnifique Fashion Show is Saturday at the Sylvester Woman's Club. Victoria Henley, a Colquitt native and an America's Next Top Model finalist, organized the show as a way to help her grandmother raise money for the club.

"[My grandmother] was saying I really enjoy being a part of this organization, but we're just really struggling financially and I don't feel like we have enough members, I don't feel like we have enough donations to keep our doors open," Henley said.

Henley says the first show was successful and raised around $5000 for the club.

"It was such an amazing thing to see my grandmother so happy, to see all of the people in the woman's club who do so much and sacrifice so much for the community that they were able to keep their woman's club open," she said.

This year's fashion show will feature around 50 models showcasing clothing from a variety of designers and retailers. The models are from across the country, but Henley focuses on including local talent.

"There's so much hidden local talent and a lot of kids just like me say 'How do I get started with all of this?' So this is so much, this is a way to build their resumes, to network with designers who show at New York Fashion Week, who show in Los Angeles. And this is really a once in a lifetime opportunity."

There are still a few spots available for designers, retailers and models interested in participating in Saturday's show. Henley says they're also already on the hunt for models and designers for a holiday showcase at the Sylvester Woman's Club on Dec. 10.

Anyone interested can email Henley at lynnboathen@yahoo.com.

Front-row tickets for Saturday's show are $35 or $25 for general admission. Proceeds benefit the club. The show starts at 3:45. Doors open at 2.

For more information, visit Henley's Facebook.

